Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New $295,000 Investment in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Thomas Story & Son LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. Institutional investors own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XM opened at $35.77 on Friday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $57.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.47.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.39 million. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $208,799.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 515,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,287,669.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $611,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,118 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XM shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.78.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

