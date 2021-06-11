Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARQT. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $28.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.30. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $39.85.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.20. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARQT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $280,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 862,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,206,548.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $46,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $840,718. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

