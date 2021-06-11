Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARQT. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $28.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.30. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $39.85.
ARQT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.
In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $280,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 862,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,206,548.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $46,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $840,718. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
