Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Monday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Monday. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.03. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $14.17.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

