Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s (CODYY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CODYY. Berenberg Bank upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CODYY opened at $13.71 on Monday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.3239 per share. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

