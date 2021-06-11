Comparing Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) & Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER)

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) and Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Marathon Digital and Her Imports, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Digital 0 0 2 0 3.00 Her Imports 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marathon Digital currently has a consensus target price of $48.50, indicating a potential upside of 82.95%. Given Marathon Digital’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than Her Imports.

Risk and Volatility

Marathon Digital has a beta of 4.49, suggesting that its stock price is 349% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Her Imports has a beta of -0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.7% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Her Imports shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Digital and Her Imports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Digital 572.60% -10.66% -10.59% Her Imports N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marathon Digital and Her Imports’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Digital $4.36 million 604.82 -$10.45 million ($0.12) -220.92 Her Imports $12.14 million N/A -$7.48 million N/A N/A

Her Imports has higher revenue and earnings than Marathon Digital.

Summary

Marathon Digital beats Her Imports on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc. and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Her Imports

Her Imports operates as a retailer of human hair extensions and related haircare and beauty products in the United States. It sells human hair products, including clip-ins and wigs under the Her Imports brand; haircare products, such as various shampoos and conditioners, and adhesives under the OSIworks brand; and beauty products and related accessories comprising silk bonnets, as well as styling tools under the Her Imports brand and makeup products under the Skin & Yang brand. The company also sells its products to consultation studios, as well as through its Website, herimports.com. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 16 retail locations. The company was formerly known as EZJR, Inc. and changed its name to Her Imports in January 2017. Her Imports was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

