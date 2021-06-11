Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $211.49 Million

Equities research analysts expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to post sales of $211.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $268.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $177.20 million. Compass Minerals International posted sales of $256.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

In related news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 845,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,055,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 725,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,517,000 after buying an additional 199,418 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 14,586 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.60. 193,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,231. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.06. Compass Minerals International has a twelve month low of $46.32 and a twelve month high of $71.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.19%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

