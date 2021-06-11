Compass Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:COMP)

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 876 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 696% compared to the typical volume of 110 put options.

In related news, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf purchased 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin bought 411,111 shares of Compass stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $7,399,998.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 421,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,580,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COMP shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Compass in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Compass Point began coverage on Compass in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.

Shares of NYSE:COMP opened at $14.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.06. Compass has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $22.11.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.14 million. Equities analysts predict that Compass will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

