Concrete Pumping’s (BBCP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concrete Pumping has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.95.

BBCP opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $471.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.22. Concrete Pumping has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $8.97.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $70.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. Analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBCP. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,957 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 55.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the first quarter worth about $84,000. 28.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

