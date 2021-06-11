Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $39.59 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.6% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $39,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 40,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,437,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,521,000 after buying an additional 13,516 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,624. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $101.45 and a twelve month high of $180.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.98.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

