Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $850,000 Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 41,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,755,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 60.2% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 62.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $109,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.65.

Shares of APD traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $299.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.17 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $293.42.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.