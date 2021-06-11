Contrasting Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) & Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.1% of Lucira Health shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lucira Health and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucira Health $270,000.00 758.60 -$37.35 million ($15.58) -0.34 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics $1.77 billion 2.72 -$211.90 million $0.29 74.41

Lucira Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. Lucira Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lucira Health and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucira Health N/A N/A N/A Ortho Clinical Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lucira Health and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucira Health 1 1 1 0 2.00 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics 0 1 11 0 2.92

Lucira Health currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.49%. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $24.55, indicating a potential upside of 13.74%. Given Lucira Health’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lucira Health is more favorable than Ortho Clinical Diagnostics.

Summary

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics beats Lucira Health on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits. It has a patent license agreement with Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.; technical services agreement with Jabil, Inc.; and manufacturing services agreement with Jabil MSA. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc. and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc. in January 2020. Lucira Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases. The company also engages in contract manufacturing activities; and provides orthocare services. Its products are used in hospitals, laboratories, clinics, blood banks, and donor centers. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Raritan, New Jersey.

