Contrasting mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) and QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) and mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get QuantumScape alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for QuantumScape and mPhase Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantumScape 1 2 2 0 2.20 mPhase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

QuantumScape presently has a consensus price target of $55.25, indicating a potential upside of 96.20%. Given QuantumScape’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe QuantumScape is more favorable than mPhase Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QuantumScape and mPhase Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuantumScape N/A N/A -$1.10 billion ($0.39) -71.79 mPhase Technologies $30.28 million 0.92 -$14.09 million N/A N/A

mPhase Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than QuantumScape.

Profitability

This table compares QuantumScape and mPhase Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantumScape N/A N/A N/A mPhase Technologies 9.24% 38.33% 14.27%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.1% of QuantumScape shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

mPhase Technologies beats QuantumScape on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About mPhase Technologies

mPhase Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions for telecommunications, learning, travel, and nanotechnology applications. It operates through five segments: Online Training, Consumer Engagement, Travel Planning, Data Analysis, and Battery Technology. The company provides data analysis software products in the areas of inventory, stock management, marketing optimization, sentiment analysis, customer segmentation and behavior, agro-tech image detection, electrocardiogram automation, and a recommendation engine with various applications. It also offers Learning Management System platform that allows customers to customize their training and become embedded on the platform; and a software application platform that can be integrated into retail customers' Wi-Fi infrastructure, giving the retailer customer data and enabling AI-enhanced and targeted promotions to drive store traffic and sales. In addition, the company develops Smart Surface technology for transdermal drug delivery to dispense an unattended, predetermined quantity of drug, or medical agent through a smart surface membrane; Smart NanoBattery, a smart surface product that supply power to a range of portable electronic and microelectronic devices used in military, medical, industrial, and consumer applications; and Travel Buddhi, a software platform to enhance travel experience through ultra-customization tools. Further, it offers training, support, update, and maintenance services. mPhase Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.