CORDA Investment Management LLC. Boosts Stock Position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 774,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the quarter. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF makes up 1.8% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $20,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 44,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 54,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 16,807 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 422.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 156,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 191,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter.

Get iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

IBDO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.09. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,396. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.11. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $26.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.