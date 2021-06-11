CORDA Investment Management LLC. Buys 3,052 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 40,802,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,641,997 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,191,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,670,000 after purchasing an additional 438,778 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 173.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,166,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,709,000 after buying an additional 3,912,913 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,009,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,677,000 after buying an additional 1,679,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,724,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,482,000 after buying an additional 335,512 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $40.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,294. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.55.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

