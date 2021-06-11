CORDA Investment Management LLC. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $104.83. 54,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,545,622. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $105.77.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.