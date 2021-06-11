CORDA Investment Management LLC. Sells 4,915 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lowered its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,915 shares during the period. Nutrien makes up about 2.4% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned approximately 0.08% of Nutrien worth $25,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in Nutrien by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 43,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $985,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 518.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 115,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 20.9% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,517,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,661,000 after acquiring an additional 435,465 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

NYSE:NTR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.88. 17,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,839. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.70. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.79, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

