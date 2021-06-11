Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSOD. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, insider Jeff Lautenbach sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,797. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 125,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,628,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,890 shares of company stock worth $1,700,028. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 180.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSOD traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.96. The company had a trading volume of 239,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,266. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -83.54, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.27. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 59.68% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

