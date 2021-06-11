Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,219 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $14,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OFC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 32,402 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 251,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after acquiring an additional 55,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $237,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,515.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $108,678.80. Insiders sold 26,746 shares of company stock valued at $760,026 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OFC shares. Truist upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

OFC opened at $30.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.01. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.73.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

