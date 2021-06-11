Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,773 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Microsoft by 110.7% during the first quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 731 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Microsoft by 22.1% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 140,697 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,181,000 after acquiring an additional 25,459 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 41,177 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 131.2% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 43,049 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 24,428 shares during the period. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA grew its holdings in Microsoft by 141.4% during the first quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 3,379 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.70.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $257.24 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.01 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.