Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Crawford United Corporation develops and manufactures products for diverse markets. It primarily serves healthcare, education, automotive, aerospace, trucking and petrochemical industries. The company’s operating business segment consists of Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling and Industrial Hose. Crawford United Corporation, formerly known as Hickok Incorporated, is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Get Crawford United alerts:

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Crawford United from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

CRAWA stock opened at $30.00 on Thursday. Crawford United has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $30.15. The firm has a market cap of $99.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.36.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.58. Crawford United had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $23.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Crawford United will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crawford United

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and internationally. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crawford United (CRAWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.