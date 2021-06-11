Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €101.00 Price Target

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €115.38 ($135.75).

EPA:AIR opened at €110.52 ($130.02) on Friday. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €101.14.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

