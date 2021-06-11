Credit Suisse Group Cuts IWG (LON:IWG) Price Target to GBX 360

IWG (LON:IWG) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on IWG from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of IWG from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on shares of IWG from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of IWG in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 329.29 ($4.30).

IWG opened at GBX 301.90 ($3.94) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 359.33. IWG has a 52 week low of GBX 204.60 ($2.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06). The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,358.66. The company has a market capitalization of £3.04 billion and a PE ratio of -4.45.

In related news, insider Francois Pauly sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.44), for a total value of £170,000 ($222,106.09).

About IWG

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

