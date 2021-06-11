Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CRCT. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.17.

NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $34.68 on Thursday. Cricut has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $38.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.19.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.82 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Cricut will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 237,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $6,654,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arora Ashish sold 95,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,907,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,020.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

