Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CRCT. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.17.
NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $34.68 on Thursday. Cricut has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $38.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.19.
In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 237,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $6,654,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arora Ashish sold 95,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,907,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,020.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
