Critical Contrast: Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) versus Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) and Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Manitex International has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Desktop Metal has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Manitex International and Desktop Metal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manitex International -4.16% -5.94% -2.26% Desktop Metal N/A -2.04% -1.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.3% of Manitex International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of Desktop Metal shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Manitex International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Manitex International and Desktop Metal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manitex International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Desktop Metal 1 1 2 0 2.25

Manitex International currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.21%. Desktop Metal has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.85%. Given Desktop Metal’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Desktop Metal is more favorable than Manitex International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Manitex International and Desktop Metal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manitex International $167.50 million 0.91 -$13.61 million ($0.12) -64.00 Desktop Metal $16.47 million 190.87 -$34.01 million ($0.57) -22.56

Manitex International has higher revenue and earnings than Desktop Metal. Manitex International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Desktop Metal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Manitex International beats Desktop Metal on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc. provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction. In addition, it manufactures and sells rough terrain cranes and material handling products for construction, municipality, and railroad industries; truck mounted hydraulic knuckle boom cranes; and shipping articulated cranes. The company provides its products under the Manitex, PM, MAC, PM-Tadano, Oil & Steel, Badger, and Valla brands. It also sells its products through dealers and rental distribution channel. The company was formerly known as Veri-Tek International, Corp. and changed its name to Manitex International, Inc. in May 2008. Manitex International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, Illinois.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc. manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer. It serves automotive, aerospace, healthcare, consumer products, heavy industry, machine design, and research and development industries. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

