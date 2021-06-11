Critical Review: Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) & Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL)

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) and Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Pretium Resources and Bunker Hill Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pretium Resources -2.85% 18.84% 11.91% Bunker Hill Mining N/A -5.73% 26.85%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pretium Resources and Bunker Hill Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pretium Resources 0 4 3 0 2.43 Bunker Hill Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pretium Resources currently has a consensus target price of $17.38, suggesting a potential upside of 64.07%. Given Pretium Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Pretium Resources is more favorable than Bunker Hill Mining.

Risk & Volatility

Pretium Resources has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bunker Hill Mining has a beta of 21.37, meaning that its stock price is 2,037% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pretium Resources and Bunker Hill Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pretium Resources $617.59 million 3.22 -$38.44 million $0.95 11.15 Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -$31.32 million N/A N/A

Bunker Hill Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pretium Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.4% of Pretium Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pretium Resources beats Bunker Hill Mining on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties. The company focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Bunker Hill mine, which includes 440 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 5700 acres located in Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp. in September 2017. Bunker Hill Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

