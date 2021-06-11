CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CrowdStrike in a report issued on Monday, June 7th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.88.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $228.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.95. The stock has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $91.05 and a 52 week high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $802,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,433 shares of company stock valued at $71,446,901 over the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,938,000 after acquiring an additional 25,907 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $3,707,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 362,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,849,000 after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

