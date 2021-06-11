CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.350-0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-1.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.070-0.090 EPS.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.91. 179,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,923,981. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.95. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $91.05 and a fifty-two week high of $251.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a PE ratio of -319.56 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $239.88.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $802,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,433 shares of company stock worth $71,446,901 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

