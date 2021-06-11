CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.070-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $318.30 million-324.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $310.19 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.350-0.410 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $14.65 on Thursday, hitting $228.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,741,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,923,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.07. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $91.05 and a 52-week high of $251.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -317.50 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $239.88.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $3,170,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,728,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 353,433 shares of company stock valued at $71,446,901. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

