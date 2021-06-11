CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Shares Bought by Millrace Asset Group Inc.

Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,439 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in CryoLife were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CryoLife by 1.2% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,418,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,025,000 after purchasing an additional 16,148 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of CryoLife by 49.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 101,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 33,779 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CryoLife by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 253,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,982,000 after buying an additional 41,223 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of CryoLife by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 20,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CryoLife by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,991,000 after buying an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 6,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $195,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,516. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John E. Davis sold 12,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $377,838.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,139.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,568 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,797 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CryoLife from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of CryoLife stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $28.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,988. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.77 and a beta of 1.56. CryoLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $32.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 million. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. Analysts anticipate that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

