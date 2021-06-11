CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) vs. Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Financial Survey

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) and Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get CryoLife alerts:

CryoLife has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aethlon Medical has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for CryoLife and Aethlon Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CryoLife 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aethlon Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

CryoLife currently has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.73%. Aethlon Medical has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential downside of 20.29%. Given CryoLife’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CryoLife is more favorable than Aethlon Medical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.5% of CryoLife shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of CryoLife shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CryoLife and Aethlon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CryoLife -5.10% 3.00% 1.22% Aethlon Medical N/A -59.91% -54.34%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CryoLife and Aethlon Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CryoLife $253.23 million 4.47 -$16.68 million $0.25 115.88 Aethlon Medical $650,000.00 128.78 -$6.39 million ($1.87) -3.69

Aethlon Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CryoLife. Aethlon Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CryoLife, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CryoLife beats Aethlon Medical on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc. manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system. The company also provides E-xtra DESIGN ENGINEERING products for the treatment of aortic vascular diseases; E-nside, an off-the-shelf stent graft for the treatment of thoraco-abdominal disease; E-vita THORACIC 3G for the endovascular treatment of thoracic aortic aneurysms; E-nya, a thoracic stent graft system for the minimally invasive repair of lesions of the descending aorta; E-ventus BX, a balloon-expandable peripheral stent graft for the endovascular treatment of renal and pelvic arteries; E-liac to treat aneurysmal iliac arteries, and aneurysmal iliac side branches; and E-tegra, an abdominal aortic aneurysms stent graft system. In addition, it offers synthetic vascular grafts for use in open aortic and peripheral vascular surgical procedures; PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures; and cardiac laser therapy products, such as SolarGen 2100s Console and SoloGrip III disposable handpieces. Further, the company sells CryoVein femoral vein and CryoArtery femoral artery vascular preservation services; CarbonAid CO2 diffusion catheters and Chord-X ePTFE sutures for mitral chordal replacement; and ascyrus medical dissection stents, as well as offers pyrolytic carbon coating services to other medical device manufacturers. The company serves physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as cardiac, vascular, thoracic, and general surgeons. CryoLife, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system. It is also developing TauSome, an exosomal biomarker candidate to diagnose chronic traumatic encephalopathy in living individuals. Aethlon Medical, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh for studies related to head and neck cancer. The company is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CryoLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.