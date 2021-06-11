Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) PT Raised to $43.00

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CGEM. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

CGEM stock opened at $32.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.80. Cullinan Oncology has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $1,445,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $71,699,000. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $2,505,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $20,348,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

