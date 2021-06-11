Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 14,696 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $284,955.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,485,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,191,421.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $387,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 61,326 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.54.

On Saturday, May 29th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,495 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $47,280.25.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 24,447 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $464,004.06.

On Monday, May 24th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,694 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $260,186.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,078 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $40,126.18.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,747 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $53,017.10.

On Monday, May 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 500 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $9,800.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,956 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $273,537.60.

On Monday, May 3rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $178,000.00.

Shares of LEGH opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68. Legacy Housing Co. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $20.18.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 20.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 849.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Legacy Housing during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 34.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Legacy Housing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

LEGH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

