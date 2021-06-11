Cypress Capital Management LLC Buys 2,455 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,149,049 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.43. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

