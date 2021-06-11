Cypress Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Cypress Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,110 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet accounts for about 1.6% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $11,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $1.54 on Friday, hitting $157.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,805. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.00, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

