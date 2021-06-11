Cypress Capital Management LLC Sells 240 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cypress Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.50.

NYSE STZ traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,086. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

