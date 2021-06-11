Cypress Capital Management LLC Sells 27,500 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Cypress Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $7,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FE remained flat at $$38.63 during trading on Friday. 25,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,078,407. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $42.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.27%.

FE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

