Cypress Capital Management LLC Sells 700 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cypress Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.34. 723,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,853,357. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $133.28 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.62.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

