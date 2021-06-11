D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Holdings Increased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 5,439.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,551 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,948,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 210,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 143.2% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.62.

NYSE DHI opened at $87.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.15. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.93 and a twelve month high of $106.89. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $298,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $37,222.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,842. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

