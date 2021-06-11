Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 29.07% from the company’s previous close.

DADA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:DADA opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. Dada Nexus has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $61.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 36.39% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 19.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

