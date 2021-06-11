Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) Insider Paul Zwillenberg Buys 17 Shares

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) insider Paul Zwillenberg bought 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 889 ($11.61) per share, with a total value of £151.13 ($197.45).

Shares of LON:DMGT opened at GBX 875 ($11.43) on Friday. Daily Mail and General Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 601 ($7.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 997 ($13.03). The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87. The company has a market cap of £1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 885.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a GBX 7.60 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Daily Mail and General Trust’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,240 ($16.20) price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,015 ($13.26) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Daily Mail and General Trust Company Profile

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

