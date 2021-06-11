Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 3.5% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Camden National Bank increased its position in Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.14. The company had a trading volume of 57,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,610. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $164.51 and a 52 week high of $261.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.65. The firm has a market cap of $176.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

