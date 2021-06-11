Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,135,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 294,839 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.2% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $480,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,633,545,000. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,967 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 58.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,192,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,233 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,153,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $573,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

NYSE DHR traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $247.24. 29,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,610. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $164.51 and a 52-week high of $261.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $176.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.65.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.