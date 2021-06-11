Data Knights Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:DKDCU) Quiet Period Will End on June 16th

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:DKDCU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, June 16th. Data Knights Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on May 7th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

DKDCU opened at $10.15 on Friday. Data Knights Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

