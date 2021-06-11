Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli Sells 5,059 Shares of Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 5,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $137,958.93. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 155,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,228,458.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Raymond Petrocelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 500 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $13,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 7,265 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $196,227.65.

On Monday, May 24th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 17,176 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $464,954.32.

Shares of NYSE:MSP opened at $26.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.31. Datto Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 246.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 35,639 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 120.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 30,885 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 2.8% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 308,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datto in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,867,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datto in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

MSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Datto from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Datto from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Datto has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.10.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

