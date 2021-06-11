Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Announces Earnings Results

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 102.01% and a negative net margin of 47.42%. The business had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PLAY opened at $44.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.90. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $51.73.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

In related news, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,218 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,629.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,911 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,482 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

PLAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.21.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.