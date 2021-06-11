Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.42% and a negative return on equity of 102.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS.

Shares of PLAY opened at $44.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $51.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.06.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,431 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,629.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,911 shares of company stock worth $6,038,482. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLAY shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.79.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.