Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ PLAY traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.89. The stock had a trading volume of 43,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,235. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $51.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 102.01% and a negative net margin of 47.42%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 5,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $243,679.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,850,632.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,911 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,482. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.