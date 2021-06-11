David Rudow Sells 6,184 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CFO David Rudow sold 6,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $385,139.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,765.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Rudow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, David Rudow sold 2,500 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $176,700.00.

nCino stock opened at $61.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.91. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -112.65.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in nCino in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in nCino by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in nCino by 3,418.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in nCino in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in nCino in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NCNO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, G.Research raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. nCino has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.22.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

