Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Update

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 9,400.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:DBCCF traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 82,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,694. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17. Decibel Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.29.

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower under the Qwest and Qwest Reserve brands; and cannabis pre-rolls under the Blendcraft by Qwest brand. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products.

