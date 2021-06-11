Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Update

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 9,400.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:DBCCF traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 82,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,694. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17. Decibel Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.29.
Decibel Cannabis Company Profile
