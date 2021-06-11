DEJAVE One Day Volume Reaches $6.00 (DJV)

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 11th. During the last week, DEJAVE has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One DEJAVE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $674.05 or 0.01797910 BTC on major exchanges. DEJAVE has a total market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $6.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00060611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.81 or 0.00178210 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.65 or 0.00196457 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.93 or 0.01221450 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,502.85 or 1.00032294 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002751 BTC.

DEJAVE Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE . DEJAVE’s official website is www.dejave.io

Buying and Selling DEJAVE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEJAVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEJAVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

